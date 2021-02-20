If you have been closely following Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the past one year, the tension between the two is quite visible, even to the fans living across countries and continents. While a lot has been said about their stressed-out dynamic and that they are considering separation, there is big news coming in today. It is now confirmed that the couple that was once goals is heading for a divorce, and it is an end to the Kimye saga that ran for more than half a decade. Read on to know everything you should about this big update of the day.

Kim and Kanye have been married for six and a half year with four kids and were a happy family, till Kanye decided to bid for the Presidential election 2020. The reports about the separation were doing rounds but there was no evidence to prove them. As per the reports now, it is confirmed that the couple is heading for a divorce. The two have opted for an amicable separation as per the report.

The news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going ahead for the divorce is being confirmed by TMZ. As per the portal, Kim has been asked for joint custody of their four kids and Kanye has agreed to it. The two will be co-parenting their kids together. Surprisingly no one of the two will be contesting for a prenup. Meanwhile, as per the report, the documents were submitted Laura Wasser, disso queen. As owe those documents no date of separation is listed as of yet. It says that it is yet to be decided.

Things went wrong between Kim Kardashian and Kim Kanye during the Presidential election last year. The rapper who was contesting the election, during his campaign made some uncalled for remarks about the model. He spoke about her decision to abort their first child and even went onto defame the Kardashian family in a streak of tweets.

The rumours that Kim is considering divorce were on since then, but it was said that she doesn’t want to be cruel and leave the rapper while he was recovering. The two have stayed separate for months now.

