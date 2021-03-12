Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction released in April last year. ‘ Netflix film was directed by Sam Hargrave and got 99 million views in just 4 weeks.

Ever since Extraction started streaming on Netflix, the fans have been looking forward to a sequel. Why not? The film had an open ending. Even the makers have earlier spoken about the plans for a sequel.

According to We Got This Covered, Sam had spoken about Extraction 2 earlier this year and had said that he is eager to get back on the sets. He had also revealed that he will begin filming later this year and added that Joe Russo was busy scripting the film. The filmmaker had also revealed that the action standard is set to go a notch higher.

Sam Hargrave said, “That’s still the case, COVID-pending. That’s kind of everyone’s little caveat right now, but we’re moving forward on it as if we’re shooting in the fall. Joe Russo is still finalizing the script. We’re all excited to read it. I’ve read different iterations, but I’m excited to read what he turns in. We’re all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the Extraction universe.”

Now, none other than Joe Russo has spoken up about the Extraction sequel. Russo who has been busy promoting Tom Holland starrer Cherry recently said according to Just Jared, “We’re really excited about Extraction 2,” He also added that “part of that film will actually be shot in Australia as well.”

Interestingly, last year, a group of Nigerian kids re-created the trailer of Extraction and left Russo Brothers astonished. Sharing the video on Twitter, they wrote, “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there!”

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

Apart from Chris Hemsworth who played the lead role in Extraction, the film also starred Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Are you excited for Extraction 2?

