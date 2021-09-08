Shah Rukh Khan's Next With Atlee To Bring AR Rahman & Anirudh Ravichander's Duo Together To Create History?

Advertisement
It’s been a while since we’ve heard Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with AR Rahman for a film and it seems the wait is soon to get over. Shah last worked with Rahman back in 2012 for Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Since the fans have been waiting for this magical duo to come together.
Recent reports have been hinting at AR Rahman to come on board for Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan. According to the rumours floating around, Atlee and the team have already started the shoot for the film in Maharashtra’s Pune.
Now according to a report in Gulte, Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee “will have two music composers. While Academy Award winner AR Rahman will compose the songs, young sensation Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score.”
This indeed will be a double-blast for the fans given along with AR Rahman, they’ll also get the impeccably talented Anirudh Ravichander for the same. Though AR Rahman has worked with Atlee on multiple occasions (Bigil, Mersal), it’ll be Anirudh’s debut project with the director as well as with the actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Aren’t you guys excited if this is at all true? Shah Rukh Khan fans, what do you think of this deadly ‘musical’ coup? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Apart from Shah, actors like Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Rana Daggubati, and Yogi Babu are also touted to be a part of Atlee’s next.
It was also recently reported that one of the sub-plots of the King Khan starrer will be inspired by the hit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. The scene might set the tone for Atlee’s film and SRK who is playing a double role in the film, the heist results in a face-off between the two characters of the actor.
The shooting of the movie has already commenced in Pune and Rana Daggubati’s inclusion in the film has sparked joy among fans. Although not much has been revealed about Rana’s character, reports suggest that the handsome hunk will be playing a negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s character.
