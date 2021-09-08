Shah Rukh Khan's Next With Atlee To Bring AR Rahman & Anirudh Ravichander's Duo Together To Create History?

Advertisement

It’s been a while since we’ve heard Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with AR Rahman for a film and it seems the wait is soon to get over. Shah last worked with Rahman back in 2012 for Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Since the fans have been waiting for this magical duo to come together.

Recent reports have been hinting at AR Rahman to come on board for Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan. According to the rumours floating around, Atlee and the team have already started the shoot for the film in Maharashtra’s Pune.

Now according to a report in Gulte, Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee “will have two music composers. While Academy Award winner AR Rahman will compose the songs, young sensation Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score.”