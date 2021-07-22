After the messy divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2016, their long and still ongoing custody battle of their five minor children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne started. The couple’s sixth child, Maddox is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle.

At the starting of this year, Moneyball actor was granted joint custody of their kids by Judge John Ouderkirk. However, that didn’t stop Jolie who continues to make appeals in the battle. She has been pushing to remove the private judge who was assigned to the case since August 2020.

Sources confirmed to HollywoodLife that, since the ruling of the joint custody was made, Angelina Jolie has turned to California’s Second District Court of Appeal to have Ouderkirk removed, even though he was initially picked to rule over their case. She also wants to ultimately reverse the decision that allows Brad to have joint custody.

HollywoodLife spoke with Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, a family attorney, who said, “And even if she loses, she could “appeal the appeal.” She also added, “She can take this to the Supreme Court. She can appeal the appellate decision”.

In the latest hearing on July 9, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers said that Judge Ouderkirk was not impartial in the case. They also alleged that the Judge was working on legal matters which involved Brad Pitt’s lawyer. Whereas, Brad’s lawyers lashed out at Angelina for using the issues as a “delaying tactic” in the custody case.

Cronin said, “That’s what people do as a tactic to delay, delay, delay. If she does appeal it, then Pitt’s camp could file for a temporary order to give him some kind of parenting time. It could be a stall tactic.” Cronin also noted that it is unknown how often Brad gets to see his kids and how often he has parenting time.

As of now, no decision has been made and according to Cronin, even if Jolie is successful in removing the judge, it is unclear how it will affect which rulings would stand aside from the finalization of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce.

