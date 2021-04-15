Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan has completed 5 years today, and on this special occasion, we’ll be talking about one thing which had left every SRK fan angry. As we all know, Jabra Fan song was a sensational hit and an anthem for all SRK fans. It took the film’s hype to the peak but when fans went to cinema halls, they were left confused and furious as there was no song in the film. And expectedly, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had to suffer the wrath of all heartbroken viewers.

Advertisement

Fan had Shah Rukh Khan in a double role after a long time, and it was made as a tribute to his fans all across the globe. But YRF, who produced and presented the film, never had it in its dream that a viewer will drag them in a legal matter.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jabra Fan was extensively promoted before the release of the film. Also, there was no clarification on whether it’s just for a promotional purpose. Upset by the fact that the film didn’t feature a song, one viewer named Afreen Fatima Zaidi from Aurangabad had lodged a complaint against YRF in Maharashtra State Consumer Commission for misleading her and other people.

Taking a serious note of the complaint, Maharashtra State Consumer Commission had directed YRF in 2017, to pay 10,000 rupees as compensation to Afreen. She was also paid 5,000 rupees as a litigation cost.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has yet again collaborated with YRF for Pathan, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. However, an official announcement of the same is awaited. The film will be releasing next year.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: India China Conflict Led Aamir Khan To Opt Out Of The Project?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube