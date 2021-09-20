Advertisement

Since the last couple of months, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband has been making the headlines for his involvement in the ongoing p*rnography case. While he was arrested for alleged involvement in the same nearly two months ago, Raj is now out on bail.

The businessman had applied for bail on Saturday, September 18. As per reports coming in now, he has been granted bail. Read on to know more.

For those who do not know, Raj Kundra has been arrested nearly two months ago over allegations of shooting and streaming p*rn. Now, as reported by NDTV, he has been granted bail by a Mumbai court. As per the report, Raj was ordered to pay a surety of ₹ 50,000.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400-page charge sheet in court listing charges against the businessman. On Saturday, Raj Kundra had appealed requested bail arguing that he was being made a “scapegoat.” His plea stated that there was no evidence in the charge sheet pointing that he was actively involved in creating p*rn content. In it, he also alleged that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against him being actively present or involved in any of the shootings of the videos. It further claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

It also stated that he was also not named in the FIR and has been dragged by the police.

