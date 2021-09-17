Advertisement

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in p*rnography case opened a can of worms. Many models and actresses alleged that he lured them into the industry with false promises. Now, Mumbai police has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kundra. Now new details are being revealed.

Almost two months ago, Kundra was arrested for publishing and distributing p*rnographic movies on several apps like Hotshot. Businessman Saurabh Kushwaha has now confessed that his business partner Kundra set up Hotshot with the intention to distribute p*rnographic material.

As per a Times Of India report, Saurabh Kushwaha further revealed that Hotshot app was set up by Armsprime Ltd where both Kushwaha and Raj Kundra were directors. While Kushwaha only held 35% stake in the app, Kundra had majority control of the app including publishing and distribution of the videos.

The report also revealed that the app was later sold to UK-based Kenrin Ltd with Kundra quitting as Armsprime director a day prior to the sale. The supplementary chargesheet also cited Shilpa Shetty as witness No. 39. She had previously stated that she was busy and never asked him about the nature of his work.

Apart from publishing and distributing p*rnographic content illegaly, Raj Kundra also diverted funds generated from Hotshot app. A forensic audit was conducted wherein it was revealed that revenues gathered from Hotshot app were diverted using Google and Apple apps to Kenrin’s account in Lloyds Bank in the UK.

A part of the chargesheet read, “The revenues generated from the Hotshot app from August 2015 to December 2020 were transferred by Google and Apple Inc to the bank account of Kenrin maintained with Lloyds Bank in the UK instead of Armsprime Indian account. This indicated that the revenues that were earned and accrued on sale of the Hotshot app were diverted and laundered to Kenrin Ltd’s UK bank account during the directorship of Kundra in Armsprime Ltd.”

The report further revealed that Businessman Saurabh Kushwaha has confessed that he did not know much about the ongoings of the Hotshot app since Raj Kundra and tech-head Ryan Thorpe were managing it. Investigating officers also obtained several emails of financial transactions.

