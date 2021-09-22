Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has surely emerged as one of the most loved shows currently on television, with Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Samrat’s (Yogendra Vikram Singh) couple gaining accolades from the viewers. They are known for the impeccable chemistry they share on the show.

Now, Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat has opened up about his wish of doing a film like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He has also spoken about his first meet with King Khan only to appreciate him as an actor as well as a human being.

Advertisement

While talking to Telly Chakkar, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, “I want to do a complete Bollywood Commercial love story, this has been a dream for me since childhood. I want to do a film like Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ. Being a film student I was told and taught that I should follow film stalwarts like Al Pacino, Daniel Day-Lewis, but I soo want to explore films SRK did, will we ever be able to do it? Will we reach that level?”

On his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Yogendra Vikram Singh informed, “I did a show in Dubai where I met him, I was doing Dubai Broadway for two years, I had performed in Middle-East’s Filmfare that time. I always wondered how does an actor foray into creating that magic on screen. I soo want to do such a love story as I have done some really rugged roles, I want to explore that kind of romance that happens in daily life, it may not be larger than life but extremely blissful and relatable.”

“My approach has always been over the realistic acting, you wouldn’t find the larger-than-life drama. One would receive such hardcore films only, I am sure if the audience has accepted me in these characters, they shall also accept me in such romantic roles,” concluded Yogendra Vikram Singh.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans, what do you think of Samrat’s take on Shah Rukh Khan & acting in general? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty’s Bodyguard Runs In Front Of Raj Kundra’s Car To Clear The Route, Netizens Salute His Loyalty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube