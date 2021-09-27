Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport as he returned from Austria where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. As pictures and videos surfaced online, fans noticed that his mask is upside down. Scroll down to know more.

Salman has come back to the city to shoot the brand new season of Bigg Boss. The 15th season of the controversial reality show will mark Salman’s return as a host for the show for the 11th time.

The superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a fedora hat and a pair of sneakers. He was also seen sporting a black mask with his initials ‘SK’ monogrammed on it. Take a look at the picture below:

After the pictures went viral eagle-eyed fans observed that he was wearing his mask upside down. One fan commented, “Mask bhai ulta hai (Bhai, your mask is upside down),” while another user wrote, “salman ji mask toh sidhe pehniye.”

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 on September 19 announced the date of the grand premiere of the new season. The controversial reality show is all set to air on Colors TV from October 2. A new promo was released, wherein Salman Khan was seen revealing the release date.

“Harr season mein hota hai ek naya twist! #BiggBoss ka yeh season bhi layega sadasyon ke liye nayi-nayi samasyaein! Safar hoga unka, magar entertainment humaara! Toh kya ready hain aap, #BB15 ki premiere night ke liye? Tune in on 2nd October, Sat-Sun 9:30 PM and Mon-Fri 10:30 PM, only on #Colors (sic),” the caption reads.

