Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ will soon release its second track. The song will be an eponymous ode to lead actress Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli.

Director Sukumar’s film released the first track ‘Jaago Jaago Bakre’ in five languages a few months back. The second track named after Rashmika’s character will be out on October 13.

The song is sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly say: “We’re delighted to announce that ‘Srivalli’ will hit the music scene on the 13th of October. Srivalli, the character essayed by Rashmika Mandanna is Pushpa’s soul. The second song that we will be releasing is a musical description of the character sung by Javed Ali and Sid Sriram and brilliantly composed by Devi Sri Prasad. We’re looking forward to treating the listeners with music created by the best in the industry.”

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s first part will release on December 17, 2021.

The second part of the film will be released in 2022.

