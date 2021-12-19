The Weekend ka Vaar is here with Salman Khan schooling the contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Colors TV have been releasing clips of the same and it’s keeping fans excited, While Remo D’Souza visited the BB house yesterday, the episode also saw Salman bring up Abhijit Bichukale’s comments on kissing Devoleena Bhattacharjee and schooled him nicely. Read all about it below.

The episode saw Salman ask the other housemates about the incident. During this session, Bichukale was seen sitting comfortably on the couch and it irked the host who asked him to sit properly.

While the discussion of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale misbehaving with her was going on, the politician was seen sitting comfortably on the couch which didn’t go well with the host of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan.

Salman Khan said, “Jab sab aapki baja rahe hain toh aap aise style me baithe ho (When everyone’s taking your class, you are sitting here in style)”. Replying to the host, Abhijit Bichukale said, “Main hamesha aise hi baith ta hu (That’s how I always sit).”

The politician’s reply irked the host, who said, “Ye yahan pe nahin chalega, mere saamne nahin chalega (This won’t work here, at least not in front of me).” Salman also asked Bichukale to adjust his Kurta properly.

Salman Khan then schooled the housemates and said, “You guys are sitting and here I am, standing the whole time.”

He continued and asked Abhijit Bichukale, “Aap auraton ki disrespect nahin kar sakte, ghar par ya bahar. Hum dost hai doston mein chalta hai, pehle isme comedy mein gaya, 2nd ya 3rd time mein vo mazaak achha nahin lagta. Aapne khud apne aap ko dekhkar realise kiya? (You cannot disrespect a woman here or at home. It’s allowed in friendship, this did not look nice in the third attempt. Didn’t you realise that you crossed the line?)”

Salman Khan also told Devoleena Bhattacharjee, “Your reaction should have come in the first kiss demand.”

For more Bigg Boss 15 updates, stick to Koimoi.

