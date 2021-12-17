Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Warns Rashami Desai After A Verbal Spat

It seems the friendship of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has taken an ugly turn. During the Ticket To Finale task, Devoleena targets Rashami and accuses her of doing what she did with late actor Sidharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

It all started when Abhijit asked Devoleena for a kiss and there was a verbal spat between them. Later, Tejasswi Prakash pushed Abhijit for the way he behaved with Devoleena.

Furthermore, Rashami also intervenes and tells Devoleena that if she will put her finger everywhere, it is all going to happen. Devoleena replies: “It is all because of people like you that girls are not able to take a stand.”

During this conversation, Rashami calls Devoleena an opportunist. On this Devoleena warns Rashami: “Don’t do the same with me what you did in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.”

Later, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash also get into a heated argument because of Rashami and Devoleena. Tejasswi supports Devoleena and says why she will not react and to this Shamita says that Tejasswi behaves as if she is only the figurine of truth in the house.

