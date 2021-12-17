Celebrities often get trolled for every little thing they do in their lives. From their outfit choices to their personal life, netizens leave no chance to troll them. Now, Malaika Arora was spotted at an event last night where the beauty looked gorgeous in a satin thigh-high slit dress and got trolled for wearing the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Malaika is known for her bold fashion choices and gives us style goals with her chic wardrobe every now and then.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora was papped at an event wearing a body-hugging satin thigh-high slit dress in pretty pink colour. The dress had a cowl neck and had straps which made the fit look even better.

Malaika Arora paired metallic pump heels with her pretty dress and donned her signature glam style with pink hues on cheeks, nude lips and bold winged eyes. She kept her hair open with middle-parting and soft waves.

Take a look at her pic here:

Malaika Arora certainly knows how to glam up the style quotient!

As soon as Malaika’s pic went viral, netizens started reacting to it. A user commented, “Buddi ghori…laal lagaam”. Another user commented, “When 50 years aunty behave like 25😂😂😂.” A third user commented, “Hiii chachi 😂.”

Meanwhile, we are crushing over Malaika Arora’s entire look. If you have an important date night coming up, this would be a perfect pick to woo your partner and slay with your fashion game.

What are your thoughts on Malaika getting trolled over her satin dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Didn’t Breach Any COVID Protocols By Travelling For Brahmastra Promotions, Clears BMC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube