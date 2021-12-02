Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir will be joining the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah on the talent show ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Manoj will be associating with a reality show for the first time and he talks about being a judge and how he feels about it.

Manoj Muntashir says: “I am thoroughly excited to be on ‘India’s Got Talent‘, which has a legacy. The show has been putting forth superlative talent from across the nation. Being a part of IGT’s jury is nothing short of an honour and I hope that I will be able to do full justice to my role.”

Manoj Muntashir further adds: “I am also extremely fond of my fellow judges who are the stalwarts in their respective fields. I am looking forward to welcoming talent with open arms.”

While talking about her association with India’s Got Talent Kirron Kher said, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, the reality show is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

