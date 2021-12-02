Bollywood’s legendary singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is popular for his singing skills as well as hosting. Currently, he is the host of the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pan 2021. But did you know he once made headlines for a tiff with an IndiGo airline staffer? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2017, the singer became a butt of jokes and memes on the internet after a video showing him having a verbal spat with the airline person went viral. The video became the hottest gossip in town that year. It also left many people fuming about his abusive behaviour.

In the viral video, Aditya Narayan was heard saying, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).” The singer recieved flak from every quarter for behaving rudely with the airline staff. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the multi-talented singer got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal last year in an intimate affair at ISKON temple. The two met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit in 2010. Cupid struck and they dated for nearly 10 years.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday. The singer even shared a throwback picture of the couple and captioned it, “You believed in me before I believed in me. Happy Anniversary my love @shwetaagarwaljha”.

Jonita Gandhi also left a comment on his post, “So cute. Happy anniversary you two.” Comedian Sugandha Mishra too wrote, “Happy anniversary” accompanied by love emoji.

