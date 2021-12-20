Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is a popular television show which has enjoyed a huge fan following over the years. Its second season – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is currently on air but the TRPs have reportedly been disappointing to some extent. In a recent interaction, a well-known television actor revealed that he was offered the title role in the serial but he had to reject it due to unsatisfactory payment.

For the unversed, the second season of the show stars Nakuul Mehta in the lead role, opposite Disha Parmar. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a young couple who fall in love with each other after getting married in a traditional, old-fashioned style.

The show enjoys a huge viewership mainly because it resonates well with thousands of couples that had an arranged marriage but eventually fell in love with their counterparts. The first part of the series featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles and was tagged as one of the most progressive soap operas of that time.

According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, actor Iqbal Khan opened up on the current television industry and how the budget has dropped over the years. Speaking about the opportunities that he had to drop, Iqbal said, “Molkki and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 did not happen because of budget”.

The actor further stressed how television serial viewership has gone down tremendously, which has eventually affected the actors’ pay. He believes some pay cut is manageable but when the budget is less than 80%, it becomes difficult.

“Because of viewership dropping, the budgets of TV have gone down. This is why they look for actors who can come on a lesser budget. It doesn’t disappoint me anymore. I just ask them clearly if they have the budget or not. You can manage even if it’s 80 % but sometimes it’s even below that”, Iqbal Khan said.

