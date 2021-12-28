Asim Riaz Clarifies Alleged Dancing Tweet On Shehnaaz Gill: "If I Wanna Say Something, I Have Those Guts To..."

Asim Riaz who is popularly known from Bigg Boss season 13 created a lot of noise over a tweet he made recently. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant talking about people forgetting their loved ones soon has only made viewers think he’s talking about Shehnaaz Gill.

As most know, Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September due to a cardiac arrest. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen at her manager’s engagement party. The actress danced on Zingaat with her friends and the videos have been going viral on social media.

Asim Riaz had tweeted, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏 Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld” As soon as the tweet gathered attention, Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed the singer for his remark.

Asim Riaz was brutally trolled by Sidharth Shukla and the fans of Shehnaaz. Owing to it all, the Bigg Boss 13 runner up has shared a clarification on his social media. He says that the tweet was for his group of friends from Jammu.

Check out the story shared by Asim below:

Even his fans have been tweeting constantly since last night and made sure that they make the point clear where Asim didn’t speak anything about Shehnaaz.

Just in time, a clear picture came in perspective and people acknowledged that Asim Riaz’s tweet was nowhere related to Shehnaaz.

Asim Riaz who has received abundant love from his fans always has said it many times that he loves his fans too. Asim will soon be seeing releasing a track ‘Tera Bhai’ for brother Umar Riaz who is currently locked up in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

