Alia who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Brahmastra: Part One with her hubby, Ranbir Kapoor, is giving major cool mom-to-be vibes as she is coming up with her sartorial choices. She puts her heart and soul everytime she steps out in the city, and it shows her effort.

Alia Bhatt is now basking in glory of success as her back-to-back films are making quite a buzz in the film industry. Be it Gangubai Kathiawadi or Darlings, people are appreciating her work and the variety of roles she is offering to her audience. Now, her fans are waiting eagerly to watch her on the big screen for Brahmastra.

A few hours back, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos. In the pictures, she looked absolutely like a doll by donning a red and black polka-dotted flared dress. She accentuated her look with no-makeup makeup look as her pregnancy glow did the magic. She left her hair open with soft curls and accessorised the whole look with a pair of hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

A while back, Alia Bhatt had shared a few more pictures from one of her promotional events where she looked uber cool in a beige oversized shirt, which she paired with patch worked jeans and completed her look with soft and dewy makeup. For accessories, she opted for big golden hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt knows her style and never fails to keep up with the trend. Be it donning white sarees for Gangubai or keeping it chic for Darlings, she knows what to pick. What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense? Let us know!

