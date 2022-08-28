Shehnaaz Gill never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Whether she’s papped in the city, red carpet events or her airport appearances, she never fails to impress her fans with her candid nature. Not to mention, she often interacts with paparazzi and always acknowledges them with a smile. Recently, the beauty was spotted in the city donning a white pantsuit and giving ‘Boss Lady’ vibes and we are loving her style quotient in it. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Shehnaaz rose to immense fame after she had a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the top five finalists for the season with Sidharth Shukla winning it. Her romance with Sid was also one of the reasons why she became popular among the fans and their fans fondly call them SidNaaz. Coming back to her latest appearance, Gill has become a fashion icon in a very little time in the entertainment industry.

Shehnaaz Gill wore a white pantsuit and paired it with a matching white-coloured corset and looked totally chic and gave boss lady vibes with her stylish outfit. Gill styled her attire with bright pink pump heels to finish off the look.

For makeup, the beauty went with subtle glam including soft smokey eyes, nude lips and flushed cheeks. Shehnaaz Gill kept her tresses open with a middle-parting and soft waves at the length and accessorised her look with a statement ring.

Take a look at her picture below:

She’s indeed one of the most stylish celebrities in the entertainment industry!

What are thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill exuding boss lady vibes with her chic outfit? Tell us in the space below.

