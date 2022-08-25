Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made a stunning pair together. The duo met while on Bigg Boss 13 and hit off well not just there but in the real world too. However, when Sid shockingly passed away last year, SidNaaz fans (a ship name they gave the couple) have been very social about still loving the couple and supporting Naaz in all she does.

Late Wednesday night, the soon-to-debut Bollywood actress shared a video on Instagram of her singing Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. The soulful and mesmerizing cover by the Bhaijaan actress has left many of her and SidNaaz fans emotional and teary-eyed. Read on to know how they reacted to it.

Dressed in a vibrant printed t-shirt and shorts, Shehnaaaz Gill croons the heart-touching song. Sharing it on social media, she captioned it, “This is for my fans❤️❤️ Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one❤️❤️”

Hearing her version of Kabir Singh’s Kaise Hua, fans have been bestowing love for her Shehnaaz Gill and her sweet, melodious voice. Praising her, one wrote, “Ur voice is just Sukoon 😭😭‼️” while another added, “Lovely voice sweetie” Others commented on her video writing, “Wow kitni khubsurat voice hai. I love this voice,” “Mind Blowing Shehnaaz….. what a heart rending song !!! ♥️it in your melodious voice….” and lots more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

But that’s not all they did. SidNaaz fans flooded Shehnaaz Gill’s comments section as this video brought back several memories of her and Sidharth Shukla. One wrote, “Aj apne meko rula diya sch me… Me qa bolu aj… I can’t describe my feelings in words 😅❤love u always Sana… ❤️ I m always there for u ..no matter wht ppl saying… I know.. Sidnaaz forever… 😇❤ love u alot ❤️ tnx Sidharth 🙌❤️” Another wrote, “Tear’s in my eyes! Miss u our star Sidharth ♥️🥺” while a third and a fourth added, “It’s SidNaaz song” and “So many memories with this song about #SidNaaz bb13”

Another Shehnaaz-Sidharth fan also wrote, “Miss you @realsidharthshukla idharth…… ❤️❤️ don’t worry @shehnaazgill you don’t have to say we know everything but i have only one request to you always remember him like this….. It’s give us #sidnaazians a little hope ki chahe puri duniya hmare Sidharth ko bhul jaaye aap kv nhi bhul skti…. Coz hmari Or aapki feeling same hai. Just always remember him and give us hints related to him so #SIDNAAZ hmesa jinda rhe. He always give us value #sidnaaz ko unhone #sidhearts jitna hi pyaar diya h…. And wr are going to support you In your every project to show him that we are here for you.”

Other fans getting emotional with Shehnaaz Gill’s song and remembering Sidharth Shukla added, “Tear’s in my eyes! Miss u our star Sidharth ♥️🥺” “Kaise hua tu itna zaroori kese hua🌹😭” “um fans ka bhi yahi haal h yahi puchte rehte h ki sidnaaz kaise itna zaroori ho gaya ❤️❤️❤️” and lots more.

Isn’t she beautiful! Sidharth Shukla, you are deeply missed.

