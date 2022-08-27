Janhvi Kapoor who made her big Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak and soon enough acquired a special place in everyone’s hearts knows how to stylise her looks and keep her hot and sizzling avatar in the buzz.

Advertisement

Late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter, Janhvi enjoys a massive fanbase who wait for her to drop pictures on her Instagram handle. From red carpets to photoshoots to promotional events to wedding ceremonies, Janhvi never fails to mesmerise her fans with her sartorial choices.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion looks are always in trend and get discussed among the fashionmongers. Recently at Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash, Janhvi turned the heater on as she looked dead drop gorgeous in a white-coloured saree that featured blue and purple colour sequin detailing all over it. She paired it with a halter-neck backless blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of blue stone-studded huge danglers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

For makeup, she opted for a light and dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, mauve and brown smokey eyes, layers of mascara, nude pink lip shade, and defined brows. Janhvi kept her hair open in soft curls. She absolutely gave major desi girl vibes from Priyanka Chopra’s Dostana look.

Janhvi Kapoor wore the saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection and turned everyone’s heads at the party with her scintillating look. On the work front, she was last seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry.

What are your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘icy-spicy’ look? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Tara Sutaria Exudes Indian Princess Vibes In A Cherry Red Lehenga With A S*xy Blouse, Makes Netizen Go “Laal Me Lollipop Lag Rahi Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram