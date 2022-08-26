Nora Fatehi has made it big in the glitz and glamour world of Bollywood with her unique and groovy dance moves, bubbly nature, and obviously gorgeous looks. Not a single day passes by when the fashionmongers don’t discuss Nora Fatehi’s sartorial choice.

Advertisement

Every time when she steps out in the city she makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Be it a red carpet walk or a fashion show, an event or an airport visit, a brunch date, or a party, Nora knows what to wear!

Advertisement

Currently, Nora Fatehi is shooting for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and for the recent look, she opted for a gorgeous midnight blue-coloured co-ord set, including a full-sleeved crop top and a thigh-high slit body-hugging skirt with a cut-out detailing from the fashion designer duo, Falguni Shane Peacock’s label. The outfit featured intricate sequin work all over it which gave a starry effect to the whole look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Showing off her toned mid-riff, Nora Fatehi accentuated her look with a pair of ear studs, a few finger rings and tied her hair in a sleek long ponytail. For makeup, she kept it clean, dewy and shiny. Are you still planning for your cocktail party look? Well, we think Nora‘s this starry and glowy look will be just perfect for it.

On the work front, she was last seen in the music video Dirty Little Secret where she sang and was also featured in it.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s sultry and fashionable look? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Looks Like A S*xy Goddess In A Bold Sheer Golden-Ivory Saree & We Are Drooling Over Her Perfect Hourglass Figure! Alexa Play, ‘Haye Garmi’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram