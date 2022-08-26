Hina Khan In Wet, Transparent Sarees Is Surely Going To Speed-Up Your Heartbeats, Check Out More Racy Pictures Inside!

Actress & fashionista Hina Khan is sure every designer’s muse after her much-talked-about appearance at the Cannes Film Festival year after year. From rocking the contemporary Indian couture to traditional weaved sarees, Hina can pull off international pret-a-porter with the same ease.

Giving one interesting fashion look after the other, Hina Khan has been instrumental in putting India on the world map with her sartorial choices. Coming back to the s*xiest Indian garment, a saree, Hina Khan sports 2 sarees in her latest sizzling romantic video opposite the television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh.

Here’s a closer look at Hina Khan’s saree, that gives us outfit goals for the festive season.

1. Day Look

The first look has Hina Khan in a sheer organza baby pink saree with floral embroidered borders that makes for a perfect day outfit this festive season. Organza sarees are yesteryear fashion hits which has found its way back & suits women across all age groups. Pair it with a bralette or a sleek blouse & turn it into the sexiest piece of clothing.

2. Night look

Can you ever really go wrong in black! Hina sports a black sequinned sheer saree & a chic blouse that can amp up any night event. Hina is seen in nude makeup & minimal accessories that involves a diamond rock & tennis bracelet. Sizzling hot!

