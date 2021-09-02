Advertisement

Today marks one of the saddest days in the entertainment industry after we lost a talented soul, Sidharth Shukla. Fans and friends of the Balika Vadhu star are sharing memories of the late actor and among all the memories; Sidharth’s old footage with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen complimenting Sidharth after he danced with SRK’s on-screen daughter, Sana Saeed. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was a guest judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6, while Sidharth and Sana were participants.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen separating Sidharth Shukla from Sana Saeed after their performance. After hugging Sana, SRK turns to Sidharth and says, “Tum shareef ho maine note karliya hai. Tumne zada mere saamne toh badtameezi nahi ki.”

Sidharth makes a short bow as he acknowledges the praise. Following that, Shah Rukh Khan, Sana Saeed and Karan Johar can be seen reminiscing their good old days of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Apart from Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Sidharth Shukla also participated in shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The handsome hunk later made his Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death this morning shocked everyone in the world as the actor was just 40. The actor took his last breath in the Cooper Hospital. Sidharth who was survived by his mother and 2 sisters was brought dead to the hospital; Dr Shailesh Mohite told news agency PTI, “He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted… it will take some time.”

Sidharth Shukla’s industry colleagues and fans are in total shock as he was at the peak of his acting career and always looked fit and charming. Shock, disbelief and sadness are what everyone is feeling right now. Most recently, Sidharth was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 along with Shehnaaz Gill.

