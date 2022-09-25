After gathering 1.25 crowns on Friday., it was pretty much expected that the numbers would see a drop on Saturday for Dhokha due to regular ticket pricing coming into action and hence a substantial chunk of audiences been lost. For a movie like this, it’s all the more important the ticket prices are much lower than big budget event films.

It’s understandable that ticket prices had to be increased for Brahmastra since exhibitors couldn’t have taken a chance beyond a day of experimentation. However, when something like Dhokha comes, your best bet to see sustained footfalls is reduced ticket prices. The film gathered 0.65 crores* on Saturday but it can be said with confidence that had the price been in Rs. 100-125 range; the footfalls would have been good enough to warrant yet another 1 crore+ day.

So far, Dhokha: Round D Corner has collected 1.90 crores* while Sunday should see an increase in collections with at least 1 crore more coming in. Though this Kookie Gulati film has been made in a controlled budget, one does look forward to theatrical collections being in the range of 10 crores, otherwise there isn’t much of a charm. One does hope that this Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana crime thriller manages to do that eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

