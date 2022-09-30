Amber Heard Wanted Marry & Start A Family With Elon Musk? Her Father Once Claimed So!

Amber Heard once wanted to settle down with Elon Musk? It is not a secret anymore that they were in a relationship. Since the Johnny Depp case, many new scandalous details about the Aquaman actress and the billionaire’s relationship have come forward. It is said that Amber had a manipulative relationship with Elon.

For the unversed, rumours are rife that the actress used to host s*x parties, and the Tesla founder, amongst many others, was in attendance. Besides that, it is also said that Heard has some incriminating evidence against Musk, just like she recorded videos while he was drunk and used them in their defamation trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there was a time when Amber Heard’s father, David Heard, said that The Rum Diary actress wanted to marry Elon Musk. Back in 2017, he spoke with Grazia Magazine about her daughter and her plans to settle down. “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other,” David said and added, “She would love to get married.”

Amber Heard’s father continued, “One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.” However, later another report came in from a source close to Elon Musk who claimed they didn’t have any plans to get married. The insider also added how the actress was shooting Aquaman in Australia for six months at that time.

While talking about Amber and Elon, many rumours about the two have come in. Another big one was that the SpaceX founder was the biological father of the Aquaman actress’ baby Oonagh. Heard welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in April 2021.

Besides that, it is also said that Amber Heard, Elon Musk, and Cara Delevingne were in a threesome. However, Musk straightforwardly rubbished those rumours.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Locked Lips With Sandra Bullock On Stage Causing An Uproar Amongst The Crowd – Watch Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram