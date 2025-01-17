Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothee Chalamet is reportedly blossoming, with sources hinting that she might have found “the one” after nearly two years together.

Known for her past romances, the 27-year-old makeup mogul is said to feel something uniquely special with Timothée, who has her looking toward the future. According to The Mirror, a source said she “feels like Timothee is so different from all her other exes.”

Timothee Chalamet’s Support During Crisis

Kylie Jenner has previously enjoyed high-profile relationships with Jaden Smith and rapper Tyga. And despite her past with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Kylie sees things differently with Timothee, who has been incredibly attentive, especially during the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Timothée has been on a press tour for A Complete Unknown but he’s been concerned and worried about Kylie with the LA fires going on,” an insider said. The actor was even apparently “checking in on Kylie and the kids constantly to make sure they’re safe and doing OK.”

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner’s Romantic Getaway

Recently, the couple enjoyed a cozy dinner date in Paris. Kylie dazzled in a sleek black jumpsuit, while Timothee kept things casual, wearing a plaid jacket over a white shirt, black jeans, a pink hat, and a thin scarf. He held Kylie’s hand as they walked into the restaurant together.

