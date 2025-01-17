Garth Brooks is facing a growing legal storm after a former employee accused him of harassment and assault, with recordings allegedly backing her claims.

These shocking allegations have not only sparked a legal battle but also pushed Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, toward a potentially catastrophic $400 million divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Garth Brooks Denies the Allegations

Despite the intense media coverage, the 62-year-old country music star remains adamant that the accusations will be proven false.

He insists the case is a baseless shakedown driven by extortion and continues to fight the civil suit with confidence. His petition to dismiss the case was recently rejected by a US district judge, leaving the door open for further litigation.

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald “is essentially saying he wants time for Brooks’ (Mississippi) case to reach a point where it can be judged on its merits and continue in the state where he filed and is his chosen forum,” a source said. “So this is a blow to the ACCUSER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Brooks is especially determined to refute the claims in his home state of Mississippi, where he has already filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and blackmail against the accuser.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for …millions of dollars,” Brooks recently said in a statement.

The woman, identified by the pseudonym “Jane Roe,” was a former hairstylist and makeup artist for Brooks and Yearwood. Her lawsuit includes accusations of repeated sexual advances, including a rape in 2019 in LA, inappropriate comments, and disturbing behavior during their interactions.

Recordings: A Key Piece of Evidence

While Brooks publicly denies all allegations, claiming the claims are an extortion attempt for “millions of dollars,” he is deeply concerned about the recordings that his accuser has produced.

“He still plans to fight these charges, but even if he emerges victorious, he will carry the stain of these accusations forever,” the source said.

One of the recordings allegedly reveals him downplaying his actions, while others reportedly capture him making inappropriate comments and minimizing the situation.

In one of the alleged phone calls, Roe claimed that Brooks dismissed her request to stop their inappropriate behavior, responding, “Look at it this way… the best way I can explain it is: Me and you broke into a jewelry store, and the second we broke the door we looked at each other and said this isn’t right. But we had already broken the door. And so, I think you and I get out and run, and I hope that nobody ever finds out. Just love one another and be friends.”

The complaint also claims that Brooks angered Roe by telling Yearwood that the stylist had seen him exposed, with a recording allegedly captured him trying to minimize the situation by saying, “I said you saw my stuff… that was it.”

Brooks has strongly refuted the allegations, saying, “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

However, even if Brooks wins in court, experts warn that the accusations will likely tarnish his reputation permanently.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Demands Release Of ‘Exculpatory’ Videos To Prove Innocence In ‘Freak-Off’ Party Scandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News