Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, facing serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, has demanded the release of nine videos he claims will clear his name.

The 55-year-old music mogul, currently held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, asserts that these tapes, referred to as evidence of his “freak-off” parties, reveal consensual adult activities rather than the criminal acts alleged by prosecutors.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Defense Highlights the Tape as Key Evidence

Combs‘ attorneys, in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, argue that the videos, reviewed under law enforcement supervision, confirm the absence of coercion, violence, or illegal activity.

“Having reviewed these videos, it is abundantly clear that they confirm Mr. Combs’s innocence and that their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced,” the letter read.

They emphasize that the footage depicts intimate encounters between adults, contradicting sensationalized media portrayals.

The disgraced media mogul’s attorneys continued, “Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called “Freak Offs” were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.”

The letter added, “Like many Americans in the privacy of their bedrooms, they sometimes filmed their sexual activity. These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be “Victim-I” not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself.”

Prosecutors Resist Public Disclosure of Footage

The prosecution, however, has withheld the videos from public release, citing their sensitive nature. Combs’ legal team insists that unrestricted access to this evidence is crucial to proving his innocence.

“Contrary to innumerable sensationalistic media reports, the videos do not depict sex parties,” Combs’ attorneys continued in Tuesday’s letter. “There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence. Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple.”

Sean Diddy Combs has vehemently denied all allegations against him and pleaded not guilty in court.

