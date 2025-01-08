The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet is almost two years old. While the couple keeps their relationship private most of the time, they do indulge in public displays of affection sometimes. From their makeout session at Beyonce’s concert to their loved-up appearance at the US Open, the model and the actor have not shied from kissing in public.

To add to the meagre list, the couple was spotted at the Golden Globes Awards. Kylie was present to support Timothee, who was nominated at the ceremony. This was their second appearance together at the annual awards. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner has been hovering around them too much, and she doesn’t like it.

Is Kylie Jenner Tired Of Kris Jenner Hovering Around Her & Timothee Chalamet?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kris is known for getting herself too involved in her daughters’ lives. With Kylie’s romance with Timothee getting stronger each day, the matriarch has been inserting herself into their business a little too much. For the unversed, Kris was also spotted at the afterparty of Timothee’s recent acclaimed film, A Complete Unknown.

Kylie was present as the actor’s date and her plus one, but Kris was also seen in the background as the couple greeted guests and interacted with them. Clips and photos from the inside show the mother of six watching her daughter and Timothee as the center of attraction. Kris is known to get nosy once she inserts herself into a situation which seems to be the case.

“Kris has a way of hovering and listening in on conversations and making suggestions and other comments that embarrass Kylie,” an insider told the portal. They added that Kylie loves her mother and does not want to hurt her feelings, “but she probably won’t be inviting Kris to any more industry parties.” As per reports, Kylie was present to support her boyfriend at the premiere and then the afterparty of his recent release, and Kris was too.

The manager accompanied her daughter to the event and was spotted in the background in several clips that netizens found awkward and unnecessary. On the other hand, Kylie and Timothee’s relationship has been blossoming.

As for the fans, some are unsure of what to make of their relationship, which came as a surprise back in 2021. Others are ecstatic about it and just love seeing their equation grow over time.

