Kylie Jenner certainly had an interesting moment at the 2025 Golden Globes, where her vintage Versace dress didn’t quite know what to do with her—quite literally.

The 27-year-old reality star turned heads in a chainmail gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring 1999 collection, but it wasn’t just the sparkle that caught people’s eyes.

As she took her seat alongside the Fanning sisters, fans noticed that several seams gave way, exposing part of her upper thigh. Guess the dress wasn’t prepared for that much Kardashian!

The dress didn’t know what to do with all that pic.twitter.com/GBVzHscDoy — T (@GuadagninoFilms) January 6, 2025

Kylie Jenner Looked Flawless Despite the Wardrobe Malfunction

Despite the wardrobe hiccup, the gown was flawless in other areas, hugging her curves in all the right spots—except, of course, where Jenner’s dress fell apart.

And to top it off, Jenner added 35 carats of diamonds to the mix, all from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, because who doesn’t want to sparkle even more when their dress is having a breakdown?

Kylie with Elle and dakota fanning at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/4hbgLTZUfm — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) January 6, 2025

Kylie Jenner’s Partner, Timothee Chalamet, Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet Alone

Meanwhile, Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, decided to walk the red carpet solo, but inside the venue, it was full-on PDA mode.

The notoriously private couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a commercial break, sharing a kiss while Jenner lovingly cradled his face.

Not to be outdone, Jenner snuck a digital camera into the event, capturing personal moments with her man, perhaps as a reminder of their very public display of affection.

Chalamet, nominated for best male actor in a drama for ‘The Complete Unknown,’ didn’t win, but at least he had a smitten Jenner by his side.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TqIX6hVpfR — timothée nation (@timotheenation) January 6, 2025

The couple was first linked in April 2023 and made their public debut at Beyoncé’s LA concert five months later.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did Demi Moore Ignore Kylie Jenner At The Golden Globes 2025? Daughter Tallulah Comes To Rescue After Netizens Call The Snub “Brutal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News