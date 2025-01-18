A former colleague of Meghan Markle has come forward with a new report that paints a starkly different picture of the Duchess of Sussex. The report describes her as cold and manipulative when things go wrong. According to the unnamed staffer, working with Markle on media projects was “painful,” and the Duchess allegedly quickly threw people to “the wolves” when someone fell out of favor.

“Because she’s constantly playing checkers — I’m not even going to say chess — but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment,” the individual claimed to Vanity Fair for an exposé published Friday.

Claims About Meghan Markle’s “Mean Girls” Behavior When Things Went Wrong

Initially warm and engaging, Markle reportedly became distant and undermined if her or her husband, Prince Harry’s expectations weren’t met. One incident cited in the expose involved the promotion of Markle’s now-canceled podcast, Archetypes, where a teaser was released months before the actual show without any content to share.

This situation, among others, allegedly led to an atmosphere of gossip and undermining among her team, reminiscent of high school “Mean Girls” behavior. “It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, ‘Mean Girls’ teenager,” the source claimed. Despite these claims, others, including Archewell producer Jane Marie, have defended Markle, calling her a “lovely, genuine person.”

Meghan Markle Accused Of Being A “Dictator In High Heels”

This latest report adds to a growing list of conflicting testimonies from Meghan Markle’s former staff. In recent months, the Duchess has faced accusations of bullying palace staff and being a “dictator in high heels,” with some insiders describing her as controlling and dismissive.

“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice,” a source told the Hollywood Reporter at the time, also adding of Harry, 40, “They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

However, not all of Markle’s ex-staff share the same view. Some argue that her difficult behavior might have been magnified by the fallout from her and Harry’s departure from the royal family. “There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion,” an aide claimed.

Meghan Markle Has Defended Her Behavior

Markle herself has addressed some of these criticisms, admitting she can be “particular” but also defending her right to set boundaries. She said on “Archetypes” at the time, “You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.’”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare paints a more positive picture, describing Markle as an attentive and caring boss who looked out for her staff.

