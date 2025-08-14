In the previous episode of General Hospital, Britt was reprimanded. Meanwhile, Anna demanded intel from Brennan. When Willow briefed Elizabeth about slapping Lucas, she was asked to leave immediately. Rocco reassured Gio, and lastly, Drew made quite a stunning declaration.

The drama is about to get serious, with many stories overlapping to expose Britt’s existence and the whole Professor Dalton arc. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 14, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Dante and Brook Lynn strategizing. The two are still trying to figure out how to make their long-lost son, Gio, realize it’s time to forgive them and reunite as a family. Will their plan work? Or will Gio continue to be stubborn and act immature about this once again?

On the other hand, Michael encourages Gio. What could it be about? Is this related to Emma? Or is this about fixing things with Brook Lynn? Will he be smart enough to realise that it’s time to patch things up with his mother as well as his father, Dante? Elsewhere, Stella urges Kai to fight for Trina.

She is not okay with Kai just giving up. Stella wants him to keep fighting for his relationship with Trina. But what good will it even do? Especially when it’s not just a random fight that broke them up. Kai betrayed Trina’s father to Drew, and that’s something you cannot just move over. What will Kai do?

Meanwhile, Chase confides in Willow. There’s a lot he could be chatting about. It could be about Drew asking him to arrest Danny for spending time with Scout or maybe even Brook Lynn not feeling ready to adopt because of the Gio situation. Should he really even confide in Willow of all people?

Then there’s Molly, who tries to reason with Drew. The latter told Alexis that she is not allowed to have any contact with Scout. It’s appalling how low Drew can stoop. He claims that Sam is dead, which is why he doesn’t care what she wants for their daughter, Scout. And he’s cutting the family off.

To add to it, he is also moving to DC and taking Scout away from all of her maternal family. Molly may be trying to reason with him, but it doesn’t look like it’ll work. This is Drew for crying out loud. As stubborn and selfish as he can be. Sonny stuns Laura, and Curtis has an important invitation for Portia.

