The chaotic ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back and better than ever. With the sixth season of the hit edition about to premiere soon, there’s much to look forward to, including fashion, trips to Greece, and even special guest appearances of the Below Deck Down Under cast.

Among those featured on RHOSLC 6 this season are Captain Jason Chambers, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and Chef Ben Robinson. The housewives will also be featured in the upcoming Below Deck Down Under season. Here’s everything we know about season 6 of Salt Lake City.

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 6: Premiere Date

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo on September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Each new episode will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock, and the season will conclude post-reunion.

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 6: Cast

Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, and Whitney Rose are all returning this season and Britani Bateman will also join them as the resident friend of the group.

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 6: What We Know

According to the official description, “Lisa Barlow is caught in the crossfire of gossip, Mary Cosby’s faith and friendships are tested, and Heather Gay’s rift with Whitney Rose deepens. Will the sisters of Salt be a Greek tragedy, or will they rise above their drama?” Let’s be real; things could go any way.

The sixth season promises “plenty of drama, camp and hijinks” as “the friendships are always on thin ice, and tensions between the women are hotter than ever.” Be it costumes, fights, marital issues, jabs and roasting that is bound to ruin relationships and friendships. It’s about to get heated.

The women are about to navigate the changing dynamics of their personal and private life as the scrutiny increases and the expectations on the group threaten to tear them apart. Will things get beyond redemption and fixing or will they be able to stay united and try again by the end of the season?

The trailer showcases a glimpse of the secrets, confrontations, tears and doubts that arise through the group as the season progresses. Even Mary and Angie’s tight friendship sees cracks this time around. But will they be able to get back to the place where they put everything behind them?

