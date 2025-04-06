Netflix’s Wednesday is ready to cast another spell in Season 2, and this time, it’s not just about the queen of deadpan sarcasm. Jenna Ortega returns as the morbidly magnetic Wednesday Addams, but it’s her werewolf roomie Enid Sinclair who’s turning heads this time around.

Played by Emma Myers, Enid was the rainbow-colored heart to Wednesday’s monochrome soul in Season 1. She started as the bubbly bestie, a burst of glitter in a world of gloom, but now? She’s shedding the sidekick label and stepping into a whole new role, one with bite.

Myers, currently on press duty for A Minecraft Movie, teased a very different Enid in Season 2, more fierce, more fearless, and a lot more badass. Fans who loved her awkward charm and loyalty will now see her with claws out, ready to fight for her place in the Nevermore world. Season 2 isn’t just leveling up Wednesday, it’s letting Enid evolve too. Consider the claws sharpened and the pastel sweaters swapped for power moves.

How Enid Is Different In Wednesday Season 2?

Season 2 of Wednesday promises more darkness, more gothic drama, and surprisingly, more badass werewolf energy. Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, is getting a serious glow-up. No longer just the pastel-wearing, peppy roommate to Jenna Ortega’s gloom goddess, Enid is stepping out of the sidekick shadow and into her own power.

Speaking with Variety, Myers admitted she had a few jitters stepping back into Enid’s high-energy shoes after so long. “I was kind of scared to go back,” she confessed. “I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now.’” But all it took was a table read to reawaken her inner werewolf. “It immediately came back, like nothing had changed,” she said. “I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now.”

But this isn’t the same Enid from Season 1. Myers teased, “She’s grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself.” Ortega backed her up, saying, “[Enid’s] a bit more of a badass this time around.”

Gone are the days of Enid being comic relief. Season 2 is shaping her into someone with agency, edge, and maybe even a little bite. With her bond to Wednesday still going strong, though unspoken, as always, it’s clear Enid’s evolution will be a major thread in the new season.

She’s still the vibrant, lovable werewolf we met at Nevermore, but now she’s armed with confidence, courage, and claws sharpened by summer growth. Looks like Enid’s not just Wednesday’s colorful counterpoint anymore, she’s a force all her own.

What Creepy Chaos Awaits in Wednesday Season 2?

Get ready for another semester of eerie elegance, supernatural secrets, and deadpan one-liners, Wednesday Season 2 is coming in hotter (and gloomier) than ever.

The mysterious halls of Nevermore Academy are about to get even more twisted as Wednesday Addams dives headfirst into fresh horrors, cryptic clues, and maybe a little emotional growth, emphasis on maybe.

According to showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, “Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious.” And that’s all they’re willing to spill. “If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us. So our lips are sealed.” Fair.

The renewal announcement teased more “torture” ahead, and honestly, that’s exactly what Wednesday would want. Ortega’s take? “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” she told Tudum. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

With 12 Emmy nominations under its cloak and a fanbase just as obsessive as Wednesday with a murder mystery, Season 2 is shaping up to be anything but predictable. Expect more monsters, more mysteries, and yes, more of Wednesday being unapologetically herself, and making it look like the coolest thing ever.

