Netflix’s animated musical urban fantasy film, KPop Demon Hunters, is still isolated at the top rank in the weekly global list. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the animated feature is praised all over social media for its animation, voice acting, and other attributes. It is the 2nd most-watched English-language film on Netflix ever. It now challenges Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds-starrer Red Notice for the #1 rank. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s soundtrack succeeded remarkably, topping charts and securing top ten positions across various music and streaming platforms. The critics gave it a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, 97% and the audience gave it 91%. Critics stated, “Animated with infectious energy and vibrant colors, it is jaunty family entertainment with a terrific soundtrack to boot.”

KPop Demon Hunters OTT verdict week 9

Even after nine weeks, the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters is still at #1 in Netflix’s weekly top 10 global list for English-language movies. Based on the latest data provided by Netflix, the animated movie generated 26 million views during August 11-17 and was watched for 43.3 million hours during this ninth week.

Ruling at #1 in 59 out of 93 countries!

According to the data, the Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop starrer musical fantasy is also at #1 in 59 countries worldwide, including Peru, Canada, Chile, Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt, and others. It is also trending and in the top 10 in 93 countries.

Less than 21 million views away from dethroning Red Notice as the most-watched English movie ever on Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is still generating incredible views even after nine weeks. The film will beat Red Notice to become the #1 most-watched movie ever on Netflix. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s action comedy premiered on Netflix in 2021 and has been ruling #1 since then. However, it ought to change soon, as KPop Demon Hunters is less than 21 million views away from surpassing Red Notice’s 230.9 million views. For the unversed, the animated movie’s total number of views is 210.5 million. Demon Hunters will achieve it next week if it keeps trending like this.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched English-language movies ever on Netflix.

1. Red Notice – 230.9 million views

2. KPop Demon Hunters – 210.5 million views

3. Carry-On – 172.1 million views

4. Don’t Look Up – 171.4 million views

5. The Adam Project – 157.6 million views

6. Bird Box – 157.4 million

7. Back in Action – 147.2 million

8. Leave the World Behind – 143.4 million views

9. The Gray Man – 139.3 million views

10. Damsel – 138.0 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

