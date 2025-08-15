Netflix has given new life to Dwayne Johnson’s 2012 family adventure film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The movie has climbed into the platform’s Top 10 in the US, sitting at number seven as of August 15, per Flixpatrol.

This revival comes over a decade after its release and follows its arrival on the service alongside its predecessor, Journey to the Center of the Earth, which stars Brendan Fraser. Both titles dropped on the same day, offering an easy back to back viewing for audiences.

Journey 2’s Prequel Also Streaming On Netflix

The first film Journey to the Center of the Earth, released in 2008 during the early 3D cinema wave, earned $244 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. Despite its more modest performance on Netflix compared to the sequel, it remains part of the current viewing trend. The two movies are linked by Josh Hutcherson’s character, with Johnson stepping in for Fraser in the second film.

Journey 2 Outperformed Its Predecessor

When Journey 2 hit theaters, it drew lukewarm reviews with a 44% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it surpassed the original’s box office numbers, bringing in $335 million on a $79 million budget, as per Box Office Mojo. On streaming, it has also outperformed its predecessor, which is a sign of Johnson’s steady draw for global audiences. While the film briefly made a mark in the UK charts on August 6, it has not sustained momentum there.

Netflix appears to have used that star power to give the franchise a new run with viewers. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island is trending now, over a decade after its original releases.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island Trailer

