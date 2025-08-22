Netflix kicked off a huge hit with Happy Gilmore 2, by smashing streaming records in its opening weekend. The sequel arrived on July 25, bringing Adam Sandler back to the golf course alongside Bad Bunny, Eminem, Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Julie Bowen, Sunny Sandler, Haley Joel Osment, and a slew of other familiar faces.

Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 Breaks Streaming Records

The story follows Happy returning to professional golf to cover his daughter’s ballet classes. Still, viewers were more than happy to follow him, logging 2.9 billion minutes of watch time between July 21 and 27, per Screenrant. The figure edged out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s 2.2 billion minutes, making it the highest single-week total ever on Nielsen’s streaming charts.

Netflix hit an ace with its premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 ⛳ pic.twitter.com/DeRS9XXoqt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 21, 2025

Adam Sandler Hits Another Milestone on Netflix

This was another milestone for Sandler. He has amassed over 61 billion viewing minutes on Netflix, starring in at least a dozen movies, including Murder Mystery, Grown Ups, and The Do-Over. Happy Gilmore 2 alone pulled in 46.7 million views during its opening weekend, setting the biggest US debut ever for a Netflix original.

The momentum has not slowed, with the movie holding a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 for four straight weeks and ranking among the Top 10 in 53 countries. This week, it added another seven million views, pushing its total to 109.2 million by August 17, just 29 million shy of cracking Netflix’s all-time global Top 10 with Damsel.

Nearly three decades after the original 1996 hit launched Sandler’s career, the sequel benefited from marketing, celebrity endorsements, and a series of star-studded cameos, including professional golfers, keeping audiences engaged and the streaming numbers climbing steadily.

