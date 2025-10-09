Another book-to-film adaptation is happening, and it’s on Netflix. Based on Emily Henry’s 2021 novel People We Meet on Vacation, the movie is set to release early next year. This is the author’s highest-selling book, and it is all set to reach the audience in visual form. Here’s what we know about the upcoming movie!

People We Meet on Vacation: Release Date & Cast Details

People We Meet On Vacation is all set to premiere on January 9, 2026, on Netflix. Directed by Brett Haley, the film has been shot in several locations, including New Orleans and Barcelona. The movie revolves around Alex and Poppy, exploring themes of friendship, travel, life changes, choices, and love.

The cast features Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex. Other cast members include Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Jameela Jamil, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon.

Wherever you are, that’s where I belong. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star in People We Meet on Vacation. Based on Emily Henry’s best-selling romcom. Premiering January 9. pic.twitter.com/kUHX5HoIDt — Netflix (@netflix) September 10, 2025

People We Meet on Vacation: What To Expect From Netflix Adaptation

As per the official synopsis, “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else, can they truly be the perfect romantic match?”

Brett, the director of the movie, told Tudum that this film is not just a love story, but rather a vacation alongside Poppy and Alex. Emily, who stars as the unpredictable Poppy, calls it a “simple slice-of-life story about two people just being able to love themselves and therefore love each other.”

The character is outspoken, full of heart, and wears her emotions openly. “Her comedic timing is razor sharp, but she also has the range to land dramatic and romantic moments with real depth. She’ll make you laugh, and she’ll make you cry,” Brett complimented Emily’s portrayal of the role.

Meanwhile, Alex is seen as a pragmatic, steady, and measured character. Brett describes how Tom played the role well, experimenting with the logic and restraint of the character to make him real and relatable. “He brought so much life, warmth, and quiet humor to the role,” the director said. So, fans can expect some major fun, gorgeous locations, and romance.

Meet Poppy & Alex. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth is yours on January 9. pic.twitter.com/e2ZULrZPPA — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2025

