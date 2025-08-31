Season 1 of My Life With The Walter Boys premiered in 2023. After two years, season 2 has arrived on August 28, 2025, featuring the OG cast members. The Netflix series features Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Noah LaLonde as Cole, and Ashby Gentry as Alex in the lead.

The storyline revolves around Jackie, whose life takes a 360-degree turn when she learns she has to move in with the Walter family after both her parents and older sister die in a car accident. As she adjusts to the new family, she finds herself in a dilemma between the two Walter brothers. What happened between them is all that the series is about. Scroll ahead to get a preview of how Jackie’s life turned out in season 1.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 1: Jackie’s Move To The Walter House

Based on Ali Novak’s books, the plot focuses on Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), who has a perfect life in New York, but a tragic incident that claims the lives of her parents and her elder sister Lucy leaves her shattered. Jackie ends up moving in with the Walter family in Colorado, as Katherine Walter was her late mother’s best friend. Despite all of the life changes, she remains focused on her admission to Princeton for college, where her father went to study.

Jackie finds it too difficult to adjust to Colorado’s environment. However, it is not the circumstance that puts her in a difficult position; it is the Walter boys. Katherine has 10 children (9 sons and one daughter). While some Walter boys connect with Jackie quickly, others don’t take her in immediately.

They just consider her another person to be included in the already crowded family. From putting hair dye in Jackie’s shampoo to shooting prank videos, they add to the chaos in Jackie’s life. However, two Walter brothers, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde), try to be attentive towards her in their own ways.

Slowly, Jackie realizes her feelings for Alex and even gets romantically close with him. But even then, she fails to deny the Cole Effect. She gets affected by it, but she immediately clocks it out. However, certain moments bring Jackie and Cole closer to each other, to the point where they almost kiss.

This sparks a rivalry between the two brothers. This is also not the first time that it has happened. Before Jackie, another girl named Paige had come between Cole and Alex. The latter always felt inferior to Cole as he thought everything was easy for him, whether flirting or winning a girl’s heart.

In case you forgot, here’s Jackie herself explaining what went down with her, Alex, and Cole … MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/enRm7V7xYA — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 27, 2025

What Happens At The End Of My Life With Walter Boys Season 1?

By the end of season 1, which concludes at Will and Haley’s wedding, Alex gets a spot i summer cowboy camp to train more with an auspicious scholarship. On the other hand, Cole fixes Jackie’s teapot, which gets broken. Although he keeps it hidden after knowing she was with Alex, Jackie soon finds out about it while packing bags for Danny, who is about to leave for Juilliard.

When she confronts Cole about it, they have a moment, and Jackie kisses him. But before it goes further, she tries to leave, but Cole pulls her back into the kiss, making things messier. This situation puts Jackie in a more confusing place. She is with Alex but kisses Cole and fails to decide what to do next. So, she decides to leave for New York.

jackie and cole’s first kiss being more passionate and electric than all of the jackie and alex’s kisses combined YES we all know who is going to be the endgame pic.twitter.com/98wEVO1Tto — seni (@cineseni) August 25, 2025

Things are bound to complicate further in the new chapter, and to know who Jackie chooses, watch My Life With Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix. Check out the trailer for My Life With Walter Boys season 2 here:

