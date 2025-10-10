Netflix has officially kicked off filming for Ginny & Georgia Season 4, and the cast has returned to set with broad smiles and enormous energy. The series, which was renewed for its fourth season in May 2023 alongside Season 3, wrapped up its third installment in June of this year. Fans have been holding on for any updates since then, and now the wait is finally starting to feel worthwhile.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Set High Expectations

Season 3 left a strong mark both with viewers and critics. It scored 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, improving on Season 2’s 60% and Season 1’s 68%. The series pulled in 17.6 million viewers within its first four days of release, cementing its place among Netflix’s biggest hits. Diesel La Torraca returned as Austin, Georgia’s son, whose story became more tangled when his father, Gil, was framed for Tom Fuller’s death in the season’s final moments.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4: Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry Return to Set

On October 7, Netflix shared a lively video on X to announce the beginning of production. Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry appeared together, welcoming everyone to their first day back at work. Their on-screen bond as Georgia and Ginny Miller remains at the heart of the show, which follows their complicated lives after moving to the town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

CALLING ALL PEACHES: GINNY & GEORGIA S4 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/hf1XYjfCAg — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2025

Ginny & Georgia Season 4: What To Expect?

According to Tudum, creator Sarah Lampert had already hinted earlier this year that the fourth season would lean into a lighter and more hopeful tone after what she called the show’s darkest chapter in Season 3. She explained that the previous season was always planned as a breaking point for every character, pushing them to their limits. However, she said, season 4 will still balance its usual intensity, but with a shift toward rebuilding and moving forward.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4: Georgia’s Past To Play A Key Role

The production of the fourth season is happening in Toronto, with Howey and Gentry leading the charge once again. Georgia’s story takes a sharp turn after the Season 3 finale revealed she is pregnant, leaving fans to wonder who the father is between Paul and Joe. Her troubled past is also catching up with her, as the final moments of the last season showed her stepfather and mother approaching Wellsbury, setting the stage for old wounds to surface. Her estranged father, who called from jail earlier in the season, also hinted at a different version of events that Georgia had always believed.

The upcoming season carries the theme of “Cycles and Origins,” digging into Georgia’s past and introducing more of her family. Lampert has teased deeper exploration of what shaped her, while Howey is eager to see those layers unfold. The dynamic between Georgia and her children is also set to shift after Ginny’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering to protect her mother led to Austin framing his father for murder. Georgia, forced to face the impact of her own choices, is finally ready to start therapy to break the pattern she’s carried all her life.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4: Ginny Embraces A Stronger Identity

Showrunner Sarah Glinski explained that the heaviest consequences won’t come from the trial alone but from how deeply Austin and Ginny have been changed by it. Ginny’s transformation is one of the most striking outcomes, as she begins to mirror her mother more than ever before. She ends Season 3 preparing to spend the summer in Korea with her father, Zion, who has filed for joint custody. Now, with filming now in full swing in Toronto, the wait for Wellsbury’s next chapter has officially begun!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: My Life With The Walter Boys: Cast & Character Guide Of Nikki Rodriguez & Noah LaLonde Starrer Netflix Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News