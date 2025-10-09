The previous episode of General Hospital found Willow in a state of distress. On the other hand, Carly visited Elizabeth. Curtis relayed a theory to Portia. Brennan met with Josslyn for another assignment while Chase made a revelation about the recent PCPD case he had been massively involved in.

The drama, doubts, suspicions, plotting, and scheming will intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 9, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Dante and Anna comparing notes. The cases of Drew and the judge are getting heated, and the PCPD are actively looking around, searching, and investigating people. Chase is on the case, and so are Anna and Dante. And now they are comparing their notes.

What will the officials find out when they match stories and intel? Up next, Nathan makes a declaration. What is he going to reveal, and will it be a big shocker for everyone around, especially Liesl and Nina? Maybe even Britt? And when someone’s alibi crumbles, who exactly is it going to be?

Is it going to be Michael despite his alliance with Jacinda? Or is it going to be Willow instead? How will this change the game for the case? Elsewhere, Josslyn fudges the truth. She came back to town and was already in a fix, having been blackmailed by Britt, who threatened to reveal the truth to Carly.

Josslyn does not want her mother to find out that she works in the WSB, and she set things up. She got teary-eyed in front of Carly and claimed that she found out Vaughn is working for the WSB. Josslyn later told him what she had done and how she had used the situation to get herself out of the mess.

Then there’s Britt, who lashes out. But at whom? Is it Jason? Or someone else? When Jason issues a warning to Brennan, is this about Josslyn or something else? Lastly, Willow is about to be shocked when she finds out that Michael wants her to meet the kids, now all of a sudden.

What has led to this surprising change, and is Michael plotting something against Willow? Or is this an attempt to ensure Wiley and Amelia get to meet their mother before she is imprisoned? Is Willow the one who shot Drew? Is that what Michael knows and is ensuring he changes his mind? To find out, keep watching General Hospital!

