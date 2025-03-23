The tenth season of Southern Charm was a hot mess with accusations and lies and narratives being spread around. The finale of the edition saw a fun party being thrown by Madison LeCroy and Ryan Albert. Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Rodrigo Reyes, Whitney Sudler and Molly O’Connell were in attendance.

So were Salley Carson and Patricia Altschul. The only cast member who was missing from the season ending party was Jarrett Thomas aka JT who had quite a controversial season in itself. Meanwhile, here is how each of the cast members wrapped up the season after the explosive finale drama.

Southern Charm Season 10: Where Does The Cast Stand After Explosive Finale Drama?

Madison LeCroy ended the season with good news. Her husband Brett Randel was officially declared to be safe and healthy after a cancer scare. She also co-hosted the finale party. Shep Rose was sad after his breakup from Sienna Evans but it only lasted so long when he took Molly O’Connell as his date to the party and even kissed each other at the end of the night.

Craig Conover was looking to propose to his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo but she broke up with him. The two have since commented on the split and haven’t agreed on what the real reason behind the separation was. Austin Kroll faced issues in his friendship with Craig but they ended on a good note. He is said to be happy in his relationship with Audrey Pratt.

All smiles before things go South 👀 #SouthernCharm premieres September 14th! pic.twitter.com/ofhq86U5PU — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 3, 2023

Venita Aspen and JT’s relationship came to an end and he quickly began dating another girl. She later accepted that defending him surely ruined her own equations. JT did not attend the finale party. Salley Carson dealt with her own spiral of friendship troubles though there is not much clarity. Meanwhile, Taylor Ann Green refused to ever be friends with Salley.

Ryan Albert wrapped up the season with some clarity as he confronted certain allegations and communicated his side of the situation. Patricia Altschul attended the finale party with her son but walked out seeing the messy fights and arguments happening between the cast. Lastly, Leva Bonaparte finished up some conversations and got things done with.

Now, the reunion of season 10 of Southern Charm is all set to air on Bravo in two parts. The trailer showcases plenty of surprising moments including a pregnancy announcement, Craig opening up about his shocking breakup from Paige and several accusations against one another. The first part of the reunion airs on March 27 while the second part airs on April 3 on Bravo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

