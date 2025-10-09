The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Xander, Philip, and Maggie facing off with Tony about the Titan and DiMera corporate chaos. Johnny and Chanel got an assist from Rafe regarding the texts. Sarah came to a realization, Holly swore Ari to secrecy, while Tate went looking for Holly.

The drama, the searching, the trickery, the secrets, and the confrontations are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 9, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 9, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jennifer, Jack, and Julie reminiscing about Jennifer’s 40 years in Salem. It’s quite an emotional and touching moment, thinking back on decades of memories, stories, romances, bonds, friendships, and secrets. How will this walk down memory lane fare for her?

Will this bring back some fond memories? Meanwhile, JJ remains troubled. After his encounter with Theo, he has been in two minds about what to do next. He even told Jada that he’s considering quitting his position as a policeman. This comes after Theo continues to hold grudges against JJ.

Their recent encounter is still fresh in Theo’s mind, and he claims that he has not forgiven JJ for it. He also stated that he doesn’t think JJ deserved to be in the force. Will this affect JJ so much that he actually decides to quit? On the other hand, Chad breaks the hard truth to Cat.

The romance between the two has been growing over the past couple of months, but now that they are ready to announce their relationship officially, things have taken a turn. Cat’s sister Felicity did not respond negatively to the news; instead, Chad’s family is the one behaving like thorns in a bush.

Jennfier and Julie are not happy, and Jake is clearly disappointed with the update as well. And to make things worse, Chad’s son Thomas is angry with his father. Will this cause trouble in his romance with Cat? And then lastly, Thomas makes a bold request. What does the boy have in mind?

Thomas is beyond angry after the recent intel he has gotten about Cat. As if it wasn’t a shocker that Chad was dating Cat, he later also found out that she was the one who once pretended to be his mother, Abigail. What is he about to demand now? How will it affect things between Chad and Cat? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

