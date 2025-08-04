Did you know that Kishore Kumar, one of India’s most famous singers, had a funny signboard outside his house that said “Beware of Kishore”? Not just this, but Kishoreda, as he was lovingly called, has a history of many eccentric stories that have made his fans chuckle while admiring his quirks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishore Kumar (@kishoriya_)

Kishore Kumar’s Hung ‘Beware Of Kishore’ Board

Kishore Kumar was not just an excellent singer but also a bit eccentric in a rather funny way. Instead of a usual “Beware of Dog” sign outside his house in Mumbai, he put up a sign that said “Beware of Kishore.” One of his anecdotes is that once producer-director H. S. Rawail, who owed Kumar some money, came to settle his dues. After Kumar accepted the payment, when Rawail offered to shake hands, Kishore reportedly bit Rawail’s hand and said, “Didn’t you see the sign?” Rawail laughed it off and left promptly.

1. The legendary singer had a ‘Beware Of Kishore’ board outside his Warden Road apartment. Once filmmaker H.S. Rawail, who owed him some money, came to his house to pay the dues & when the former offered to shake his hand, Kishore bit his hand & said ‘Didn’t you see the sign!’ pic.twitter.com/vVpFOyxVS3 — The Filmy Funda Guy (@filmyfundaguy) August 4, 2020

Kishore Kumar’s Other Stories That Sound Fake But Are Actually True

In another incident, Kishore Kumar was scheduled to record a song for producer-director G. P. Sippy. When Sippy arrived at Kumar’s bungalow, he noticed Kumar leaving in his car. Sippy asked him to stop, but Kumar accelerated instead. Sippy then chased him to Madh Island, where Kumar finally stopped near the ruins of Madh Fort. When questioned about his odd behavior, Kumar refused to acknowledge or speak to Sippy and even threatened to call the police. The next morning, Kumar showed up for the recording session. A frustrated Sippy confronted him about the previous day’s events. Still, Kumar dismissed it, claiming Sippy must have dreamt the encounter and insisting that he had been in Khandwa the entire day before.

Once, a producer went to court to get an order saying that Kumar had to listen to the director’s instructions. After that, Kumar followed the director’s orders exactly. For example, he wouldn’t leave his car until the director told him to. After shooting a car scene in Bombay, Kumar kept driving to Khandala because the director forgot to say “Cut.”

9. Once, when a director dragged Kishore Kumar to court for not following his instructions on his sets, the singer decided to take him very seriously. While shooting a car scene, Kishore Da kept driving till he reached Panvel because the director had forgotten to say ‘cut’! pic.twitter.com/Y9SK85RigL — The Filmy Funda Guy (@filmyfundaguy) August 4, 2020

In the 1960s, a moneylender named Kalidas Batvabbal was upset with Kumar for not cooperating during the shooting of Half Ticket. He reported Kishore Kumar to the income tax department, which then raided Kumar’s house. Later, Kumar invited Batvabbal to his home, asked him to step inside a cupboard for a talk, and locked him in there. After two hours, Kumar let him out and said, “Don’t ever come to my house again.”

Kishore Kumar was a loner. In a 1985 interview, he said he had no friends and preferred talking to his trees. Once, when a reporter said he must be very lonely, Kumar took her to his garden, named some of the trees, and introduced them as his closest friends.

Dear Kishore Da—the world still misses your music, your laughter, and your unique sense of fun!

4. Kishore Kumar was a loner and used to talk with plants. People used to call him mad for this reason. He even had named the plants in his garden. “Is phool ka naam chintoo hai, vo waali bel usko main rinkal bulata hun.” pic.twitter.com/XI41SghZZ4 — The Filmy Funda Guy (@filmyfundaguy) August 4, 2020

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Poonam Dhillon Refused To Wear An Itsy-Bitsy Bikini In Trishul “I Was Comfortable In A Swimming Costume But..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News