Toy Story returned to the theaters last weekend, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. It has been performing better than many other new releases. It performed better than Weapons, which completed its seventh three-day weekend at the North American box office. Its strong performance has helped the film cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office and after three decades. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It kicked off one of the biggest animated franchises and was produced by Pixar for Disney Pictures. It received 100% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is an impressive feat. The critics said, “Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.”

How Much Has the Film Earned From Its 2025 Re-Release at the Domestic Box Office?

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Tom Hanks starrer animated movie collected $1.4 million on its second re-release weekend at the box office in North America. It dropped by 59.4% from last weekend. The film collected $350K on its day 8 of re-release, followed by $600K on day 9, and $450K on the 10th day. Therefore, the re-issue domestic cume of Toy Story has hit the $5.8 million mark. The overall domestic total of the film has hit $229.1 million.

Crosses the $400 million milestone worldwide

After two weekends, the movie’s re-release overseas cume has hit $1.77 million. Affirmed by the $5.8 million domestic collection, the worldwide collection hit $7.6 million on its second re-release weekend. This has helped the animated movie cross the $400 million milestone worldwide. The film’s strong performance has pushed it past that milestone and stands at the $400.3 million mark worldwide.

Toy Story was re-released in the theaters on September 12.

Box Office Summary

North America – $229.1 million

International – $171.2 million

Worldwide – $400.3 million

