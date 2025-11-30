Netflix has quietly dropped a series that people are calling the best and darkest series ever, and it comes with a perfect 100% rating for its first season. While everyone is talking about Stranger Things’ final season, which arrived this week, Netflix slipped in Homeland on November 20 as a treat for fans who crave gripping drama. It holds 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.3 on IMDb and has Hollywood star Claire Danes leading the story with Damien Lewis and Mandy Patinkin.

Millions Of Viewers Blocked From Watching

It sounds thrilling until millions find out they are blocked from watching it. The show has landed on Netflix worldwide, but not for everyone. The twist lies in the subscription plan, where those on the cheapest plan with advertisements will not be allowed to watch Homeland. Many never noticed the silent rule hiding in their membership, as shows like Homeland are locked behind the ad-free plan due to licensing restrictions. Netflix said that before, but many still continue scrolling unaware.

Homeland’s Gripping Storyline

The plot in Homeland follows Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody, who returns after eight years in captivity. CIA agent Carrie Mathison believes he has turned and may be tied to a terror plot. The story locks them into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game with the risk of touching national security. Carrie later gets a promotion and lands in one of the most volatile CIA stations in the Middle East, where she faces the war on terror from the front lines.

Years later, Carrie is seen in Berlin after pulling herself away from the CIA. She lives in self-imposed exile but later returns to America and works for a foundation helping Muslims in the country. The show moves across countries and minds with the same sharp thrill every season.

Homeland’s Critical Acclaim & Fan Praise

Variety placed Homeland in the top 100 shows of all time, and fans online called it one of the best shows ever. One tweeted, “Netflix put all 8 seasons of Homeland on their app. GREAT series if anyone wants a show to binge watch. One of my favorite shows of all time!”

Netflix put all 8 seasons of Homeland on their app. GREAT series if anyone wants a show to binge watch. One of my favorite shows of all time! — BAECEY (@msstacey22) November 20, 2025

Another wrote, “I consider Homeland to be among the best series I have ever watched. I’m glad they finally put it on Netflix.” A third said, “I just started homeland on Netflix and this manic ass bitch Carrie is blowing meeee.”

I consider Homeland to be among the best series I have ever watched. I’m glad they finally put it on Netflix. — JN SHINE (@ItsStarBoyKE) November 27, 2025

I just started homeland on Netflix and this manic ass bitch Carrie is blowing meeee — Amber😈 VS. Najai😊 (@Septemberlovee_) November 29, 2025

Someone else commented, “Homeland on Netflixxxxxxxx. That was a top tier show.”

Homeland on Netflixxxxxxxx. That was a top tier show. — мєяℓєηє 💞 (@_Yllrem) November 27, 2025

The show first arrived in 2011 and ran for eight long seasons. Now it has slipped back in through Netflix, but only for those with the right plan.

