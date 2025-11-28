When the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi mystery horror series Stranger Things premiered in 2016, it quickly became a global OTT sensation. Now in its fifth and final season, the show continues to impress both critics and audiences. With the first four episodes of Season 5 already streaming, the next three arriving on December 25, and the finale dropping on December 31, 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the epic conclusion. In the meantime, here are five must-watch series that capture the mystery, sci-fi vibes, and supernatural spirit that Stranger Things fans love.

1. Dark

Creators: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: Dark is a German sci-fi mystery thriller set in a small German town, where the disappearance of a child uncovers long-buried secrets among four families. Their search leads to a hidden time-travel passage that links multiple decades, revealing how the families are connected across generations.

2. Black Mirror

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Charlie Brooker IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series that is said to be inspired by another cult show, The Twilight Zone. Each episode is a standalone story set in the future or a twisted, alternative reality.

3. The Haunting of Hill House

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The supernatural horror drama follows the Crain family, who move into an old mansion to renovate it and begin experiencing strange and scary events. Years later, the grown-up siblings are still affected by what happened in the house and must face the memories and ghosts from their past.

4. Fringe

Creators: J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci

J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV – Buy (U.S.)

Plot: This sci-fi mystery series follows an FBI agent (Anna Torv) who teams up with a brilliant but eccentric scientist (John Noble) and his estranged son (Joshua Jackson) to investigate bizarre, unexplained crimes and events linked to fringe science.

5. The OA

Creators: Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The mind-bending mystery drama follows Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a young woman who returns home after seven years and is no longer blind. She slowly reveals her past involving near-death experiences, captivity, and other missing people, as she gathers a small group to help her with a mysterious mission connected to alternate dimensions.

