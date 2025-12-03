Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 leaves the audience speculating and making predictions about the rest of the episodes. Besides a significant development in the storyline, the makers dropped many easter eggs in the first volume of the final season.

In this article, we will cover all the potential Easter eggs you might have missed while watching Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1.

Joyce Was In The Same High School As Henry Creel

When Max was explaining the memory prison of Henry Creel, AKA Vecna, to Holly Wheeler, we saw footage where Max visited the high school years of Henry. Here, Joyce was the one who was giving pamphlets about Henry’s show, subtly confirming that they were in the same school.

This is surely a significant easter egg which will play a future role in the storyline. The connection was also established in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, where Henry’s early life was shown.

So the same day Will went missing (11/6) is the same day that Joyce put on a play starring Hopper, Karen, Ted, Eddie’s Uncle, and HENRY?!?!? #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/ElEKDtoTBb — SylviaNicole (@SylviaNicole22) November 27, 2025

Steve Harrington’s Dad Is shown For The First Time

When Joyce was giving the pamphlets about the Creel show, for the first time, the father of Steve Harrington appeared in Stranger Things. This Easter Egg was missed by many, as Joyce only calls him Harrington, which seems to be intentional from the makers.

This means that Harrington’s father and Joyce already knew each other from high school.

Steve’s dad – Danny Harrington

Played by Aidan Armstrong

images from his ig stories @/ aidan.a.armstrong pic.twitter.com/pyyBHYKkGd — russ (@2jihiiro) November 27, 2025

You Can Call Jane Hopper’s Missing Number From Stranger Things 5

As El prepares for a fight against Vecna, she is announced as missing. Her missing poster was seen in Dustin’s high school, where she is referred to as Jane Hopper.

A number is also displayed on the poster, and when viewers started calling it, they were directed to a pre-recorded message. This is really a smart move by the Duffer Brothers. It not only makes it a hilarious Easter Egg but also something interactive for the viewers.

So apparently the phone number on the Missing Teen Poster for Eleven in Episode 1 of Stranger Things S5 is an actual number that you can call and it’s a pre recorded message. @grimgrinningjen pic.twitter.com/ZK2ddaoFlL — Albert Rodriguez (@arodz21) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Audra Pleads Her Case To Nate While Jack Makes Bold Moves To Protect Jabot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News