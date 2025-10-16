Selling Sunset remains one of the most popular real estate reality shows on television. Its success even led to multiple spinoffs, including Selling the City, Selling Tampa, and Selling the OC. Regardless, the original series remains the most loved and watched, with a ninth season on the way.

With the previous seasons being extremely dramatic, fans are excited to see how this will change the gears for this new edition. Here’s what we know about season nine, including its release date, returning and new cast details, as well as what to expect from the hit Netflix reality estate show.

Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date & Cast Details

Season 9 of Selling Sunset consists of 10 episodes, all of which will be released on Netflix on October 29, 2025. As for cast returnees, those coming back include Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, and Bre Tiesi.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are back to preside over the real estate agents as the brokers of the agency. The new addition to the casting mix is Sandra Vergara. “The O Group felt like the perfect fit, sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game,” the multi-hyphenate told Tudum.

“I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked,” she added and pointed out that the women on Selling Sunset are “incredibly dynamic,” and being a part of the hit show, she has watched really leads to “a whole different level of excitement” for her.

Selling Sunset Season 9: What To Expect From Netflix Show

As per the official synopsis, “The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage.” It finally concludes, “As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.”

Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset, revealed that the ninth season has picked up right where the eighth season left off. “There was a lot of strife in the office and a lot of hurt feelings, so we pick up and try to get past that as quickly as possible and into new stories,” he explained what happened.

The clashes, feuds, friction, and damaged equations will add a touch of drama and competition to the popular reality show’s upcoming season. “Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists. There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming,” newbie Sandra revealed.

